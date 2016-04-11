Josh Gordon's history

Josh Gordon is all about running a very good route in the NFL. But let's take a closer look at his off-the-field routes.

It started in college.

July of 2011, while playing ball at Baylor University, Gordon was suspended indefinitely after failing a drug test and testing positive for marijuana.

In his second year in the NFL, Gordon was suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

No doubt, Gordon can ball. In 2013 he was the first NFL wide receiver in history to have 200-plus yards receiving in back-to-back games.

He led the league in receiving and was a Pro Bowl wide receiver.

On Aug. 27, 2014, he fell back into the bad off-the-field routes.

Gordon was booted from the NFL for one year for violating the league's substance-abuse policy again.

A month later, it was reduced to 10 games thanks to a new NFL drug policy.

Gordon was back on the field with the Browns on Nov. 17.

A month later, the Browns suspended Gordon for the final game of the season due to a violation of team rules.

In January 2015, Gordon tested positive for alcohol use.

Thirty days later he was suspended for one year.

Last January, Gordon applied to the league to be reinstated, but so far, no decision.

Gordon commented on the recent Fox Sports story about sources telling them Gordon failed another drug test by tweeting.

Call me if u need a real story worth writing.. ?? — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) April 11, 2016

