RNC Host Committee holding casting call to be face of Cleveland

Want to be the newest face not belonging to LeBron James that the rest of the world associates with Cleveland? Well, your chance is here.

The RNC Host Committee is hosting a casting call from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Global Center for Health Innovation for residents interested in appearing on temporary signage welcoming visitors to Cleveland for the convention.

Only 200 tickets will be made available.

Participants must be 18 years or older and there are no guarantees they'll be selected for the campaign. They must also arrive prepared to stand in line until it is their turn. They can only appear in a photo alone, and are encouraged to wear an outfit appropriate for their career/profession/favorite role in life. Branding, logos and messages of any kind are prohibited.

