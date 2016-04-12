Eye test could help diagnose autism

What if an eye test could help determine if your child had autism? New research from the Cleveland Clinic Children's Autism Center is pointing in that direction.



"If you go to your doctor for a blood test for cholesterol and it comes back high, you don't argue. And the idea about having something objective, parents would say ok, my child is at risk and I need to do something about this," says Dr. Tom Frazier, lead author of the new study.



It's called Remote Eye Gaze Tracking Technology. A computer scans the eye movements of viewers while they watch specific videos.



"It actually captures reflections off of their eye and so it knows exactly where a person is on a screen to a very high degree of accuracy," explains Dr. Frazier.

Researchers studied 80 children, aged 3-8, for over a year. They were all at high risk for autism. Researchers wanted to see if their eye movement tracked toward social or non-social images.



"Kids with autism look less in areas that are social, where they should be looking and more in areas that are non-social, where they shouldn't be looking," says Dr. Frazier.



Results of the study were just published in the Journal of American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.



"We found we could identify 80% of kids with autism and 82% of kids with out autism correctly."



Dr. Frazier thinks the test is promising for several reasons.



"We'll identify kids earlier and we'll make sure those kids get early intervention and we know that early intervention makes their lives better."

We wanted to know, what's next? When will someone be able to do this testing for their child? Here's what we found out:

The eye tracking test is still going through the research process. The results have been replicated, but a third test, with 200 kids is expected to finish up this summer. Dr. Frazier says companies have already contacted him about making an actual tool for his test. We're expecting to learn more in the fall.

