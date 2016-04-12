Traffic lights out following truck crash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Traffic lights out following truck crash

Pick-up crashes into traffic light box. (Source: WOIO) Pick-up crashes into traffic light box. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A pick-up crashed into a traffic light control box around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Cleveland. 

The driver hit the control box, went through a fence and into a scrap yard at the end of the I-490 west ramp and East 55th, according to police

Traffic lights are out in the area, so proceed with caution. 

Emergency medical services was not involved. 

