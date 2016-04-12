Traffic lights out following truck crash

A pick-up crashed into a traffic light control box around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Cleveland.

The driver hit the control box, went through a fence and into a scrap yard at the end of the I-490 west ramp and East 55th, according to police.

Traffic lights are out in the area, so proceed with caution.

Emergency medical services was not involved.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.