Company recalls salad for possible Listeria contamination

Reser’s Fine Foods is recalling refrigerated salads in Ohio and 28 other states after possible Listeria contamination.

The affected products have “use by” dates ranging from April 27 to May 16 of 2016 and the stamp is always followed by the number 10 as seen in the example below.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged not to consume these products. Consumers who purchased these products may take them back to the store for a refund or discard them.

Reser's is located in Beaverton, Oregon. For more information on the product recall, check out the company's website.

