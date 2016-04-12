Woman fleeing police remains in ICU after crashing into home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Woman fleeing police remains in ICU after crashing into home

Car crashes into house in Highland Hts. (Source: WOIO) Car crashes into house in Highland Hts. (Source: WOIO)
Tow truck arrived to remove car from house. (Source: WOIO) Tow truck arrived to remove car from house. (Source: WOIO)
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

A car crashed into a home in Highland Heights after fleeing police. 

Police were called out to the area of Oak Ridge Trail and Maypine Farms for a suspicious vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle in a field the woman drove off, police said.  

The driver crashed through a split rail fence at Maypine Farms and a metal gate at Longspur Roads near Ox Ridge Trail. 

She continued on at a high-rate of speed, then crashed into the home on Longspur Roads, police said.  

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.  

She remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Hillcrest Hospital. 

No one in the home was injured. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly