Video: Manziel says he's living with Super Bowl MVP, Miller denies

A video of the former Browns quarterback, Johnny Manziel is still trending.

In the video, Manziel said he's living with Denver Broncos linebacker and former college teammate Von Miller.

"Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller, my brother, I'm living with him right now," Manziel said.

However, in an Instagram post, Von Miller said that's not true at all. Manziel is not living with him, but he'll always have his back.

A photo posted by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on Apr 11, 2016 at 1:48pm PDT

The Cleveland Browns released Manziel in March. No other team has signed him.

