Cavs playoff tickets on sale Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers clinched the #1 seed in the playoffs Monday night when they beat the Atlanta Hawks.

Playoff tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday for Cavaliers Insiders. This season, all fans who are current or new Cavaliers Insiders— subscribers to the team's free e-newsletter— will be registered for playoff access to have a first-come, first-served chance to purchase from a very limited number of single game tickets that will be available for all home games at Quicken Loans Arena during the 2016 NBA Playoffs.

The tickets sold out within minutes.

At noon, any remaining tickets and all tickets on Flash Seats will be available at Cavs.com/Tickets.

There is a six ticket limit per transaction and tickets will be available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

In fact, if you are lucky enough to get six tickets, there's no guarantee the seats will be together.

