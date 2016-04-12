Family says meter reader hit dogs with pipe wrench

A contractor for CenterPoint Energy in Kingwood, Texas, was caught on home surveillance attacking two family dogs with a pipe wrench on March 23.

The homeowner, Mike Wilcox, shared the video of the attack on his dogs to his Facebook page. In the video the worker is seen walking into the backyard and striking the pets numerous times with a large wrench. Both dogs suffered serious injuries in the attack, including a concussion and a lost tooth, and are currently recovering. One of the dogs will also be undergoing jaw surgery later this week to repair the damage.

At the time of the attack Wilcox said that his wife and kids were inside the home. Willcox reportedly confronted the worker, asking why he didn’t come to the front door, and the worker said it was not company policy. CenterPoint Energy has issued a statement, saying as a result of the incident it is evaluating its practices and will talk to the contractor.

