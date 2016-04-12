Substitute teacher accused of groping teen

A substitute teacher charged with inappropriately touching his students while in his classroom will be arraigned in court Friday.

According to court documents Michael Sonderquist allegedly touched a 13-year-old girl at a home, not at the school, on Nov. 27, 2015.

Sonderquist, who works at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in the Willoughby-Eastlake School district, is charged with sexual imposition.

He has been suspended without pay.

Willoughby-Eastlake School Superintendent Steve Thompson released the following statement:

Mr. Sonderquist was a long-term substitute teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. Once the District became aware that Mr. Sonderquist was charged with a crime, he was immediately suspended without pay pending resolution of his court case.

