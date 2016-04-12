Great Dane get stuck up a tree

You have heard of cats getting stuck up a tree, but what about a dog? Well, that is exactly what happened in Nebraska when a Great Dane found itself 20 feet above ground in a tree.

The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call for help. Firefighters had to think quick to safely rescue the dog. The first plan to get the dog to follow someone out of the tree failed. So responders figured out a way to safely lower the dog to the ground.

