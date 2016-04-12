Kasich says both Trump and Cruz are leading 'paths of darkness'

Ohio Gov. John Kasich told CBS This Morning his challengers for the presidency are leading "paths of darkness."

Kasich was referring to Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.

"On one hand you're targeting Muslim neighborhoods. Secondly, you're deporting 11.5 million people," Kasich said.

Kasich said he has the best chance of any Republican to win in the fall. He believes that would sway delegates at a contested convention in Cleveland.

Kasich would have to win 126 percent of the remaining delegates to clinch the nomination before then.

He has not added a single delegate in the last six primaries and caucuses.

Kasich has won just one of the 36 contests so far and that was Ohio. Elsewhere, he has been the top vote-getter in only six counties: two in Michigan and four in Vermont.

