Caught on Tape: Man overdoses in busy fast food restaurant

A NE Ohio man was caught on surveillance camera overdosing on heroin in a fast food restaurant. Police say they released the surveillance video to show the growing problem of heroin abuse.

The victim, James Gaspar, and a woman, identified as Lauren Thompson, appear to be doing drugs in a booth at the Lorain Road in Fairview Park McDonald's.

About six minutes into the tape -- after going to the bathroom, Gaspar collapses and Thompson discreetly administers Narcan to bring him back.

After leaving the restaurant, Fairview Park police say Thompson overdosed as well. Her son's babysitter called 911. Thompson survived, her condition is not known.

Gaspar, who was later arrested, remains locked up.

