City chooses not to use court to rid streets of abandoned homes. (Source: WOIO)

Abandoned homes exist in virtually every Cleveland neighborhood.

Empty lot after empty lot stand as testimony to what's been done. But there is much more to do.

It would take more than 20 years to get rid of all the vacant houses that need to be demolished. The price tag, $44.5 billion, dollars the city doesn't have.

After the more than million dollar investment in something called the Emergency Vacant Property Inspection Initiative the city had a list of owners.

But didn't take them to court. Why not?

Slavic Village Councilman Tony Brancatelli was successful in court in getting house flipper Blaine Murphy to not only cough up a quarter million

dollars, but to also live in one of his properties.

He says, "Us law abiding folks who are paying our taxes, living by all the rules and playing by all the rules now we're stuck holding the bag."

You might think Brancatelli would be a big supporter of taking owners to court for foreclosure proceedings. He's not. In large measure because

many of the owners are out of state people who bought properties sight unseen.

His view is, "I'd rather chase those that we can chase down, banks, other lien holders, folks that we can hold accountable and try and prioritize our resource so we can have a better success rate."

He feels that by condemning the properties, and putting tax liens on them it red flags a property. Even on-line a possible home flipper would be scared off by the liens thereby curbing the practice.

