Court hearings to continue, despite RNC

Despite the 2016 Republican National Convention that threatens to take over downtown Cleveland for a few days this summer, judges will hold court hearings as scheduled, city officials said Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas said:

"Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court General Division will remain open during the RNC (July 18-21), but only with essential staff."

Last week, the RNC's Host Committee said the planning process is going well. Cleveland had to raise $64 million and so far $55.5 million has been raised.

The convention will be held at Quicken Loans Arena from July 18-21.

