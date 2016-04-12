Colossal Cupcakes owner responds to pic of dog allegedly behind counter

Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah disputes a claim that her dog was on the counter at the store downtown. (Source: WOIO)

The owner of Colossal Cupcakes, located on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, is finding herself in the middle of a big dispute over her cute, little dog seen in her shop over the weekend.

One woman shared a rant on her Facebook page after visiting the shop and claimed that she'd seen a dog on the counter.

Danielle McGee posted, "I noticed there was a dog sitting on the counter Colossal Cupcakes in Downtown and asked the owner if she thought that it was sanitary to have her dog in the kitchen. McGee says owner Kelly Kandah told her, "I have the papers. This is a hypoallergenic dog, so it's not a problem."

McGee posted two pictures of a small dog that appears to be behind an area near the store's cash register. There is no picture posted of a dog on a counter.

Kandah confirms she brought her dog into Colossal Cupcakes over the weekend when she had to stop in to drop off quarters for one of her employees. She says the dog was not on the counter or behind the counter, but instead, behind the cash register, and nowhere near any food.

"He is not near the cupcakes," described Kandah. "There is no baking going on. He is not behind the cupcakes at all. He is not behind the case. He is just behind the register area. There is no food handling or prep taking place."

Kandah says that the customer who posted the photos had a motive and wanted free cupcakes. "There was one dog, and he was not roaming. We just stopped in really quick, and honestly we would have been out in less than five seconds had she not stopped me to try to get a freebie."

Kandah wrote her own Facebook post that included, "Colossal Cupcakes has an open baking area. If we had dogs "roaming" around, customers would see this and we clearly wouldn't be in business!"

Kandah said if she could do it over again, she would not have brought her dog into her business.

"Yeah, I definitely would have dropped my dog off and made the customer wait a couple of more minutes for their change just because it became way bigger than it needed to be," added Kadah.

Kandah confirmed she received a warning from the city health department. It is posted below:

