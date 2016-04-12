Carl Monday: OH AG sues Autos Direct Online over alleged deceptive sales practices

A Carl Monday investigation may have saved taxpayers a half million bucks. The story involves RTA, an old bus garage and Ohio's largest online auto dealer that stuck taxpayers with a hefty bill and some car buyers without their vehicles.

A Carl Monday investigation may have saved taxpayers a half million bucks. The story involves RTA, an old bus garage and Ohio's largest on line auto dealer--that stuck taxpayers with a hefty bill.

More fall-out tonight from a Carl Monday investigation into Ohio's largest on-line auto dealer. Carl caught the dealer shortchanging RTA and taxpayers by hundreds of thousands of dollars. And the amount just keeps on growing.Since Carl and his team brought it to RTA's attention, RTA began crunching numbers. The total is now at $255,000, including back rent at an old RTA garage, penalties, and unpaid utilities.RTA never realized, until it got a heads up from 19 Action News.

More fall-out tonight from a Carl Monday investigation into Ohio's largest on-line auto dealer. Carl caught the dealer shortchanging RTA and taxpayers by hundreds of thousands of dollars. And the amount just keeps on growing.Since Carl and his team brought it to RTA's attention, RTA began crunching numbers. The total is now at $255,000, including back rent at an old RTA garage, penalties, and unpaid utilities.RTA never realized, until it got a heads up from 19 Action News.

When a giant on-line auto dealer closed its doors, it not only left taxpayers with a huge bill, but many car buyers without their titles, warranties, and in some cases, the vehicles themselves. Dave Verbofsky bought a 2007 Mercury Mariner from Autos Direct. But when his temporary tags expired in a few days, he couldn't legally drive it. That's because Auto's direct sold him the vehicle without owning the car or possessing the title. The SUV actually belonged to Liberty Ford.

When a giant on-line auto dealer closed its doors, it not only left taxpayers with a huge bill, but many car buyers without their titles, warranties, and in some cases, the vehicles themselves. Dave Verbofsky bought a 2007 Mercury Mariner from Autos Direct. But when his temporary tags expired in a few days, he couldn't legally drive it. That's because Auto's direct sold him the vehicle without owning the car or possessing the title. The SUV actually belonged to Liberty Ford.

More than a year after Carl Monday first exposed Ohio’s largest on-line auto dealer, the Ohio Attorney General has filed suit against the owners of the now defunct company for deceptive sales practices.

At its peak, Autos Direct, operating out of an old RTA bus garage, sold or leased some three hundred vehicles a month, from economy models to luxury rides like a $160,000 Maybach. But Monday and his team found many customers never got their titles, and in some cases, their vehicles. Shortly after the Cleveland 19 investigation, Autos Direct shut down. Since then, about 300 customers have filed complaints with the state’s consumer agency.

In a recent lawsuit, Attorney General Mike DeWine names the former owners Shawn Payne and Vincent Hugo. Neither could be reached by Cleveland 19.

In an interview with DeWine, before the lawsuit was filed, the Attorney General told Monday: “When you get 300 complaints, that tells you it’s not an isolated problem. It tells you there is a real pattern here.”

Monday has learned about half of those complaints are title related issues, and in some of those cases, the consumers were made whole by payments from the Title Defect Rescission Fund, a program that helps reimburse consumers when a dealership fails to provide a title as required by law. The lawsuit hopes to recoup the money needed to reimburse the fund.

Monday’s probe also showed how Auto’s Direct shortchanged RTA by a quarter million dollars in back rent for the bus garage, along with penalties and utility bills. RTA was not aware it had been billing Autos Direct just $150.00 a month rent, instead of the almost $10,000 the contract with RTA called for. If the owners of Autos Direct were aware of the problem, they never brought it to RTA’s attention. RTA still hasn’t collected the money, or the $400,000 left on the lease. RTA has also filed suit against Payne and Hugo and final pretrial in that case is scheduled for August.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.