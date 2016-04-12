Police: Missing Chagrin Falls teen found safe

Chagrin Falls police have canceled the alert for the Endangered Missing Juvenile.

Authorities say Kathryn Marie Mitchell was located and is safe. No other details have been released.

Kathryn had been missing since Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m. She was last seen at Chagrin Falls High School wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black flats. Police believed she may have been riding in a red four-door Dodge Dart with a sunroof and MAD wheels.

Police say she suffers from depression and is taking medications. She is believed to be suicidal.

Anyone with information about Kathryn's whereabouts can contact the police department at 440-247-7321.

