Alternative depression treatment growing in Cleveland

TMS is growing in Cleveland as an alternative treatment for depression. (Source: WOIO)

It's estimated 1 in 10 people in the U.S. suffers depression at some point in their lives. With that, more people are turning to an alternative treatment recently introduced to the Cleveland area.

Depression comes in different forms for different people -- sometimes it's mild, sometimes severe. Sometimes it comes in bouts, other times it's chronic. But the treatments are limited which is why there's so much interest in the this newest technique.

Dawn Gilroy is so hopeful transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) will help her, she drives all the way from Lima to Independence for the

half-hour treatment every day,

"I'm excited, I'm excited to know the outcome," she says, "I've been suffering with depression most of my life."

While it looks a little intimidating -- like a big dentist's chair with your head somewhat secured and a good sized medical device pushed up against it -- she says all you feel is a little tapping against the side of your head.

"It's really a game changer for the field of psychiatry," Dr. Alf Bergman, M.D., of Ohio Psychiatry Specialists said.

He started offering TMS a couple years ago. It was cleared by the FDA in 2008.

He explains the device, placed against the head, sends an MRI-like pulse targeting just the part of the brain controlling emotions, causing the release of neurotransmitters which relieve depression.

"One of the main reasons I wanted to have this is quite frankly," he explained, "it's been a bit frustrating. People were coming in depressed and tried six to eight medications and it got just kind of old to just reach into the bag and pick out what antidepressant they haven't used yet."

Which brings us to Gina Huff, also a lifelong depression sufferer. While some medications helped over the years, she said nothing did it like

this. And she was plenty skeptical going in.

Now, she puts it this way: "At first I thought I felt like a new person and then I thought no, I don’t' feel like a new person, I think I feel like myself, like a functioning normal person," Huff said. She's done with her treatments and is now considered in remission.

That's exactly what Gilroy is hoping for, with two weeks in and four weeks to go.

"I think it's gradually making me feel better," she said.

We're told TMS is something that's often used on military personnel to treat post traumatic stress disorder and it is covered by most of the

bigger health insurance companies.

As far as any side effects Dr. Bergman says sometimes there's some scalp irritation, a little temporary eye twitching, and most commonly, a

slight headache.

When it comes to the success rate, it's estimated up to 60 percent see a reduction in depression, 30 percent end up depression free, and about

10 percent don't see any relief.

For more information: TMSCleveland.com.

