Property managers ready to rent your home for RNC

Jared Zak, director of property management for Howard Hanna wants those who want to rent their pads to visitors during the Republican National Convention to give his company a try.

"Owners can come to us," Zak said. "They can list their properties. We'll put them on a website we created at rnc.howardhanna.com"

With the RNC comes the opportunity to make some cold, hard cash. Tens of thousands of people will be visiting our fair city and housing is going to be at a premium.

So, local folks are putting their homes up for rent. It's a good way to go on vacation and pay for it at the same time.

"The deals that we have agreements in place, they average right around $1,900 a bedroom," Zak said. "So, if you have a four-bedroom home, they're looking at a little under $8,000 to have that rented for the week of the convention."

That's decent money, but it's not as easy as packing a suitcase and visiting grandma's house.

"Getting their house ready, part of that means emptying their pantries, emptying the closets, emptying the dresser drawers," Zak said. "Again, making sure that that occupant feels at home, have full use of the house, be able to use the space like a vacation rental or a hotel room.

And as with any real estate deal, it's location, location, location.

"They want to be within 15-20 minutes," Zak said. "So, our main focus now that we're getting closer to the convention is looking for properties that close to downtown."

Zak says Howard Hanna has been getting lots of calls over the last couple of weeks.

"Numerous deals are Ohio City, Tremont area," Zak said. "We have a deal for a fairly large home in Cleveland Heights. So, again, it's the inner ring, very close to downtown."

Make visitors to Cleveland feel welcome and take that feeling all the way to bank. The RNC is July 18-21.

