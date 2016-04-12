Man found badly beaten ID'd by police

Barberton police need your help.

Robin Couto, of 16 St. NW, was found unconscious lying in the street on W. Hopocan Ave. over the weekend and now police are trying to figure out what happened to him.

Police say Couto had no identification on him and no property. He was unable to respond and appeared to have suffered injuries to the head.

Authorities believe that Couto was assaulted and/or robbery, but that cannot be confirmed until officers are able to speak with him.

He remains in Intensive Care at Summa Akron City Hospital.

The Barberton Police Department is asking for the public's help in establishing Robin Couto's whereabouts on the evening of April 8th and 9th.

Any one with information is asked to call Barberton Police at 330-848-6709.

