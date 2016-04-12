DENIED: Josh Gordon out a little while longer

Josh Gordon, the Browns wide receiver, has failed another drug test, according to foxsports.com, this time for marijuana.

Josh Gordon is all about running a very good route in the NFL. But let's take a closer look at his off-the-field routes.

Josh Gordon In Trouble Again?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will be sitting out at least another season.

Sports Director Tony Zarrella confirmed the NFL denied the receiver's petition for reinstatement.

Monday, Cleveland 19 learned Gordon failed another drug test, after testing positive for marijuana.

Gordon missed the entire 2015 season after testing positive for alcohol and applied for reinstatement in February.

Gordon led the NFL in receiving in 2013. He has 14 touchdowns in 35 career NFL games.

Gordon will be eligible to reapply August 1.

