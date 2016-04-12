DENIED: Josh Gordon out a little while longer - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

DENIED: Josh Gordon out a little while longer

Josh Gordon petition for reinstatement denied. (Source: WOIO) Josh Gordon petition for reinstatement denied. (Source: WOIO)

    Monday, April 11 2016 9:43 PM EDT2016-04-12 01:43:59 GMT
    Tuesday, July 5 2016 1:43 PM EDT2016-07-05 17:43:45 GMT
    Josh Gordon fails another NFL-administered drug test. (Source: WOIO)Josh Gordon fails another NFL-administered drug test. (Source: WOIO)

    Josh Gordon is all about running a very good route in the NFL. But let's take a closer look at his off-the-field routes.

    Josh Gordon is all about running a very good route in the NFL. But let's take a closer look at his off-the-field routes.

    Monday, April 11 2016 6:40 PM EDT2016-04-11 22:40:19 GMT
    Monday, April 11 2016 6:44 PM EDT2016-04-11 22:44:45 GMT
    Josh Gordon fails another NFL-administered drug test. (Source: WOIO)Josh Gordon fails another NFL-administered drug test. (Source: WOIO)

    Josh Gordon, the Browns wide receiver, has failed another drug test, according to foxsports.com, this time for marijuana. 

    Josh Gordon, the Browns wide receiver, has failed another drug test, according to foxsports.com, this time for marijuana. 

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will be sitting out at least another season.

Sports Director Tony Zarrella confirmed the NFL denied the receiver's petition for reinstatement. 

Monday, Cleveland 19 learned Gordon failed another drug test, after testing positive for marijuana.

Gordon missed the entire 2015 season after testing positive for alcohol and applied for reinstatement in February.

Gordon led the NFL in receiving in 2013. He has 14 touchdowns in 35 career NFL games.

Gordon will be eligible to reapply August 1.

