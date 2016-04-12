East Cleveland fire fighters facing staff cuts to single digits

Part time firefighters in East Cleveland are all out of a job, and the city has determined fewer fire fighters will be on duty at a time.

Thomas Buth, president of the East Cleveland fire fighters union, said mayor Gary Norton told them Monday about the layoffs and that minimum staffing numbers would d rop from 10 to eight.

"You can't continue to keep on doing this with less people," said Buth.

Cleveland 19 found court documents that show a similar scenario happening in 2009, when the city of East Cleveland d ropped minimum manning from 12 to 10. The fire fighters union sued and received an injunction against that action.

The union conceded to d rop minimum numbers in its most recent contract, from a minimum of 12 firefighters to 10. The city, Buth said, unilaterally decided on the most recent layoffs and staffing cuts.

"The public's seriously going to suffer in this because we're going to have to start prioritizing things and only transport drastic emergencies," said Buth.

He said the reality of eight fire fighters means only two emergency vehicles can be used at one time. Buth, a nearly 15 year veteran of the department, didn't call in sick Tuesday despite stitches on his hand, because he said that would lower the number of fire fighters to seven. He received stitches last week after cutting his hand responding to a fatal car accident.

"We care because that's what we are here to do. The oath I took for this job, and the oath I'm going to give to the citizens. I can't help it that they're being punished because of the city's administration wanting to do this," said Buth.

He said East Cleveland will now have to rely on surrounding communities even more for help.

"If we are having to rely on other cities coming into our city, those are minutes," Buth said, while pointing out minutes are crucial in his line of work. "It's just a bad situation that we're in right now...all of our guys are in a dangerous situation right now."

East Cleveland resident Samantha Beynum was walking past the department when she learned of the cuts.

Beynum, a nurse, was incensed.

"What are we supposed to do if we have a fire and you don't have the right people? Are we supposed to blow out the fire?!" said Beynum. She said she doesn't think the cuts are in the best interests of residents. "It's not always about money right now it's about lives."

Mayor Gary Norton Jr. spoke with Cleveland 19 Tuesday afternoon. He said that those in the fire department should not be surprised by the cuts. He said that the city council passed a budget which called for cuts of $1 million this year, $1 million the next year and $2 million the year after that. He provided Cleveland 19 with documents that show he predicted "drastic cuts to remaining police, EMS and fire" as far back as fall 2015.

When asked by Cleveland 19 he didn't disagree that cuts to minimum staffing levels pose a safety concern.

"It's certainly a safety concern. I share that concern. I don't think that the fire department and the administration are really at odds. The challenge is this is an economic situation that exists in the city," Norton said.

Buth said the fire fighters union plans to fight the city's actions in court.

Norton also released a statement to the media:

"Simply put, after nearly 50 years of job loss, population decline and state funding cuts, East Cleveland's local economy does not generate enough revenue to pay for the staff and equipment necessary to function as a freestanding city in Ohio. The city of East Cleveland's financial recovery plan, which was approved by both the City Council and the state-imposed financial planning and supervision commission, calls for massive budget cuts affecting all city services in 2016, 2017 and 2018 ($1 million in 2016, $1 million in 2017 and more than $2 million in 2018). While nearly all city services have been cut over the past few years, fire/EMS has been spared until now. At this point, the cuts dictated by the financial recovery plan and projected revenue decrease are so deep that the city can no longer avoid cutting the fire/EMS budget. The city's financial situation has been discussed with city Council and the community for more than two years. These cuts should not come as a surprise. They are a symptom of a larger problem. East Cleveland, like many Ohio cities, has lost revenue due to state cuts and local economic conditions. Cuts will continue as revenue is projected to decrease in future years."

