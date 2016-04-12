City of Cleveland announces 2016 pothole plan

Roads in Cleveland are getting ground down in preparation for repaving them and eliminating potholes. (Source: WOIO)

The City of Cleveland announced its 2016 Residential Street Resurfacing Program, during which workers will fix about 70 streets citywide and start with "the worst first."

Neighbors on East 173rd Street and Invermere say it's about time the city did something about the potholes.

"Innumerable. There were so many you couldn't count them," said longtime resident Aron Holston.

"It's been quite a hassle. Honestly I've had to get a SUV in the winter instead of dealing with a car just because of the potholes," said Jennifer Powell.

The city is collecting data now for a citywide Pavement Management study which ranks the worst streets. Last year, the city spent about $7.3 million dollars resurfacing 80 residential streets.

In 2014, the city received more than 1300 Pothole Damage Claims and paid 190 of them. That number went down in 2015 with the city receiving only 681 claims and paying out 207. So far this year, the city has received 115 claims and paid out eight. They say claims are down.

"We believe that the street conditions today are improved as a result of the approach we took last year and that will be continuing as we move forward," said Darnell Brown, City of Cleveland COO.

Holston says he's ready.

"The whole street, they're rejoicing. Now the people can buy new cars," he said.

A city spokesperson says they're not quite finished with the data but by the end of next week, all of the streets should be listed on the city's website.

Workers will start resurfacing this month and continue through November. People can track the progress of the road repairs online.

