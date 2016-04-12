Spring is prime season for scams

Homeowner James Van Gorder is out $5,000, scammed by a bad contractor.

"That was $5,000 they got from me, but, they didn't get that second check, thank God," Van Gorder said.

Arlita Rose attended a senior citizen scam prevention meeting so she can spot if something sounds too good to be true.

"When someone is dealing with your income, you think 'are they taking advantage of me?' " explained Arlita Rose.

It is the season for springtime scammers who make the rounds targeting would be victims by going door to door.

"(Scammers are) looking to do quick spring repairs like painting or asphalting your driveway," said Sue McConnell of the Better Business Bureau of Cleveland.

McConnell sends out warnings alerting people what to look out for so you don't become a victim. The top scams she says right now include the alarm system scam.

Someone claiming to be with your alarm company says that you need to renew your contract. The magazine salesman gets your money but doesn't deliver the magazines. And don't forget the contractors and storm chasers: Scammers who show up to offer to fix damage around your home.

"If you really need work done on your home, look for local companies. Get estimates, references. You pick the company, don't let them pick you," said McConnell.

McConnell says keep calm. Don't feel pressured into making a quick decision, because if you don't think it through she says it may be loo late.

So far, the BBB has not received reports of any springtime scams in our area.

But if you do become a victim, report it to the police, the BBB, and the attorney general's office so they can investigate and warn others.

You can use the BBB.org/scamtracker to track scams in your area.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.