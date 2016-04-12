Couple stranded after getting sick on cruise

We’re asking the question: What would happen if you or a loved one had a medical emergency while traveling abroad?

A Madison family is grappling with that right now.

Their grandparents are stranded in Colombia after one of them suffered a heart attack during a cruise.

Family members are praying for the safe return of Jim Pauley and his wife Ruth. They’re faced with medical bills of up to $50,000 to be paid before surgery, so they’re turning to the community for help.

A Caribbean cruise the Pauley's had been looking forward to for months took an unexpected turn a few days ago when Jim had a heart attack at 75 years old.

Jim and his wife Ruth ended up at a hospital in Colombia.

“They rushed him to the hospital and they want all this money before they give him what he needs,” said Jim's granddaughter Amy McElroy.

McElroy says his kidneys also failed and he needs a pacemaker to get him stable enough to fly.

But before that happens, the hospital wants the money up front.

“We do need to get him back to the States so we can get him the proper care that he needs,” she said.

Family members, including 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, gathered at Cornerstone Friends Church in Madison to pray for their safe return.

Ruth and Jim helped start this church over 20 years ago. They still volunteer there.

“They've been faithful members not only of this church, but of this community. Steadfast in their love and compassion of their family, of anyone that they come across, anyone,” said Senior Pastor Mark Winner.

They're trying to get their grandparents a medical flight to Miami, which costs thousands of dollars.

Without travel insurance, they'll have to foot the bill themselves.

The estimated total, including medical care, is staggering. McElroy says this emergency has taught her one thing.

“I encourage people if you're traveling to get insurance,” she said.

Family members started a GoFundMe account in hopes of raising money for the expenses. They've raised over $22,000 from just over 200 people in the past three days.

Are you or a loved one planning on traveling abroad? Here’s what you need to know:

-Travel agents and the CDC encourage people to buy travel insurance for emergencies like this.

-Check to make sure that the insurance does cover medical expenses. Some policies may even be able to pay up front, or offer an emergency hot line to contact them or walk you through an emergency situation.

-Talk to your travel agent about what is best for your needs.

-The U.S. State Department's Consular Information Sheets show you what type of medical services will be available to you once you're there. Just select the country you will visiting under “Learn About Your Destination.”

You may be wondering what happens if a person from another country become sick here in the U.S., what would happen to them?

Cleveland 19 talked with the Cleveland Clinic, they say they have to treat anyone with a life-threatening emergency. But they would not be able to do anything other than that.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.