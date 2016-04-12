Cleveland vs. East Cleveland: Should cities merge?

Sarah Lumpkin lives on the border of Cleveland and East Cleveland. She has lived here in Cleveland for a very long time. It qualifies her to answer the question: should both cities merge?

"If Cleveland can handle it, why not?" Lumpkin asked.

It doesn't take long to drive through East Cleveland and see it has issues including a ton of boarded up empty houses.

Down the street from Sara Lumpkin we found Debra Osley, who's lived in East Cleveland since 1963. We asked her what does her city have to offer to the City of Cleveland?

"If we could get new houses built it would make it a lot better," Osley said. "If we had businesses, I mean there is nothing here to work at."

In this neighborhood you're in Cleveland if the street sign is blue. Lumpkin said annexation will help turn East Cleveland around.

"To me, I think it's a good idea. At least you know the clean up is better," Lumpkin said.

Osley might miss the Green street signs of East Cleveland, but like her Cleveland neighbor Lumpkin, she's ready to be gobbled up.

"You do feel like I want it to stay East Cleveland but then you know, hey, change happens and you got to go with it to make it better," Osley said.

