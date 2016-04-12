Rays dig long ball to beat Kluber

Logan Forsythe and Evan Longoria both hit two-run home runs in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Forsythe ended Cory Kluber's night with his shot that made it 3-1 on a full-count, two-out pitch. Longoria added his drive off Cody Allen.

Matt Moore gave up one run, five hits, one walk and had five strikeouts in seven innings for the Rays. Xavier Cedeno (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth.

Kluber (0-2) allowed three runs and four hits over 7 2/3 innings. The 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner struck out six and walked two.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Francisco Lindor's first homer of the season.

Corey Dickerson got the Rays' second hit, a two-out double in the seventh that left fielder Jose Ramirez moved in on at first and then had go over his head. Dickerson scored to tie it at 1 on a single by Desmond Jennings.

Tampa Bay had just three baserunners through six. Longoria hit a groundball single in the first and had a third-inning walk, and Kevin Kiermaier was hit by a pitch during the sixth.

Kiermaier also walked in the eighth in front of Forsythe's homer.