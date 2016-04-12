Cavaliers to face Detroit Pistons in first round of playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Monday night, and just over 24 hours later, they learned who they'll be facing in the first round of the playoffs.

LeBron James and Co. will face the familiar postseason foe Detroit Pistons in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs this weekend. The Cavs last faced off with the Pistons in the first round of the 2009 Playoffs, a 4-0 sweep for Cleveland. The two teams also battled in the 2006 Playoffs (a 4-3 series loss to Detroit in the East semifinals), and the memorable 2007 Playoffs, in which James carried his team to a 4-2 Eastern Conference Finals win over the favored Pistons and Cleveland's first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals.

Detroit officially secured the eighth and final seed in the East after the Indiana Pacers clinched the seventh seed with a win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.