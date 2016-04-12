OSHP post building hit by car

A car crashed into the Sandusky post building of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday evening. (Source: Abbi Dillon)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sandusky Post building was hit by a car on Tuesday evening.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed they sent an ambulance in response to a crash at the post in the evening. The driver suffered a head injury and was taken to Firelands Hospital via that ambulance, but his condition has yet to be released.

Alcohol influence is suspected, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

No injuries of personnel inside were reported.

