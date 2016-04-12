Cavs playoff tickets: How much?

Cleveland -- we did the leg work for you looking into what it would take to go to the first round of the playoffs at The Q.

Your best bet is to use Flash Seats, which is the official Cavs re-sale market to make sure you're getting legitimate tickets. Just to get in the door and sit in some nose-bleed seats you're looking at about $50 a ticket for the first game of the first round, which will be Saturday or Sunday, and there are a lot of tickets available.

If you're looking for lower bowl tickets you're looking at around $150.

We did a check on Craigslist and there are people selling there, but it's buyer beware. You can't always be sure you're buying legitimate tickets.



