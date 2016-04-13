John Carroll students protest over 'mock border' display

Some students at John Carroll University spent Tuesday night outside after heated protests over a "mock border" display.

The Latin American Student Association said the display was put up on a fence to educate others on immigration.

Some students tried to vandalize the display, according to the student newspaper, The Carroll News.

The wall was not erected in protest of Trump but to provide information about current immigration policies and the surrounding debates — The Carroll News (@TheCarrollNews) April 13, 2016

Trump supporters began placing Trump signs on the wall, but bystanders removed them. — The Carroll News (@TheCarrollNews) April 13, 2016

Some started to write "Trump2016" in chalk outside the wall but was stopped by another bystander who dumped water on the writing — The Carroll News (@TheCarrollNews) April 13, 2016

Students said the wall was not erected in protest of the presidential hopeful, Donald Trump but to provide information about current immigration policies and the surrounding debates.

Trump has proposed building a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border as a solution to illegal immigration.

