John Carroll students protest over 'mock border' display - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

John Carroll students protest over 'mock border' display

Students erect a display about immigration. (Source: The Carroll News) Students erect a display about immigration. (Source: The Carroll News)
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Some students at John Carroll University spent Tuesday night outside after heated protests over a "mock border" display. 

The Latin American Student Association said the display was put up on a fence to educate others on immigration.  

Some students tried to vandalize the display, according to the student newspaper, The Carroll News

Students said the wall was not erected in protest of the presidential hopeful, Donald Trump but to provide information about current immigration policies and the surrounding debates.

Trump has proposed building a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border as a solution to illegal immigration. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly