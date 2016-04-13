Video| Truck smashes into 7-Eleven in Parma - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

Someone smashed into a 7-Eleven in Parma on Brookpark Road. 

The driver of a white panel truck with tinted windows smashed into the business and got away with the ATM. 

The clerk was in the business at the time. No one was hurt. 

