While overdose deaths from prescription opioids have nearly quadrupled since 1999, some of the most dangerous drugs don’t require a prescription.

Using data from the Food and Drug Administration for 2004 through 2015, HealthGrove looked at the 150 drugs that are involved in the highest number of adverse reactions and ranked them by the percent of these reactions classified as serious. For many of these reactions, the FDA database uses medical terminology, such as pyrexia and dyspnoea for fever and labored breathing, respectively.

The top 50 drugs with the most serious adverse reactions are considered the most dangerous. Though most on the list require a prescription and treat serious diseases, those like Advil and acetaminophen don’t.

It’s important to note that these medicines may not be inherently dangerous, but improper dosage, combining medicines or taking them with substances like alcohol can dramatically increase risk.

One-third of Americans say they “combine medications when treating multiple symptoms,” according to the National Council on Patient Information, cited in a New York Times report on over-the-counter medicines. The same source also claims that only one in ten people read the labels entirely and one in five admits to using medication more than the label indicates. This creates an environment primed for unintended drug interactions and overdoses.

Additionally, people over 65 years old — those most likely to take multiple drugs for chronic health issues — account for approximately 40 percent of over-the-counter drug usage. This puts this group at greater risk for trouble with these drugs by way of adverse side effects and interactions.

Despite the potential for negative consequences of drug use and misuse, modern pharmaceuticals have greatly contributed to the health and longevity of people around the world. Though many are regarded as safe, as more drugs become available over the counter and prescriptions of others rise, consumer awareness becomes increasingly important.

Note: In the case of ties, the drug with the highest number of total reported reactions is ranked higher.

#50. Losartan

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 70%

Number of Serious Reactions: 24,242

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 34,571

Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent

Brand Names: Cozaar

#49. Alprazolam

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 70%

Number of Serious Reactions: 51,950

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 73,606

Therapeutic Class: Antianxiety

Brand Names: Gabazolamine-0.5, Niravam, Xanax, Xanax Xr, Alti-Alprazolam

#48. Tramadol

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 71%

Number of Serious Reactions: 26,278

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 36,867

Therapeutic Class: Analgesic

Brand Names: Conzip, Fusepaq Synapryn, Rybix Odt, Ryzolt, Ultram, Ultram Er

#47. Venlafaxine

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 71%

Number of Serious Reactions: 33,623

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 47,132

Therapeutic Class: Antidepressant

Brand Names: Effexor, Effexor-Xr

#46. Sertraline

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 71%

Number of Serious Reactions: 45,622

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 64,182

Therapeutic Class: Antidepressant

Brand Names: Zoloft

#45. Metoprolol

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 71%

Number of Serious Reactions: 71,979

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 100,829

Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent

Brand Names: Lopressor, Toprol Xl

#44. Aspirin

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 71%

Number of Serious Reactions: 134,402

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 187,836

Therapeutic Class: Analgesic

Brand Names: Ascriptin, Aspergum, Aspirtab, Bayer, Easprin, Ecotrin, Ecpirin, Entercote, Genacote, Halfprin, Ninoprin, Norwich Aspirin

#43. Atenolol

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 72%

Number of Serious Reactions: 45,374

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 62,930

Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent

Brand Names: Tenormin

#42. Prednisone

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 72%

Number of Serious Reactions: 60,187

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 83,321

Therapeutic Class: Endocrine-Metabolic Agent

Brand Names: Deltasone, Prednicot, Prednisone Intensol, Rayos, Sterapred, Sterapred Ds

#41. Fluoxetine

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 73%

Number of Serious Reactions: 36,722

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 50,213

Therapeutic Class: Antidepressant

Brand Names: Prozac, Prozac Weekly, Rapiflux, Sarafem, Selfemra, Phl-Fluoxetine

#40. Fentanyl

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 74%

Number of Serious Reactions: 29,996

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 40,444

Therapeutic Class: Analgesic

Brand Names: Abstral, Actiq, Fentora, Onsolis, Subsys

#39. Acetaminophen

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 74%

Number of Serious Reactions: 119,389

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 160,481

Therapeutic Class: Analgesic

Brand Names: Ofirmev

#38. Amlodipine

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 75%

Number of Serious Reactions: 95,694

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 126,505

Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent

Brand Names: Norvasc

#37. Cyclosporine

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 76%

Number of Serious Reactions: 24,422

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 31,881

Therapeutic Class: Immune Suppressant

Brand Names: Gengraf, Neoral, Sandimmune, Apo-Cyclosporine

#36. Risperidone

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 76%

Number of Serious Reactions: 34,023

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 44,415

Therapeutic Class: Antipsychotic

Brand Names: Risperdal, Risperdal M-Tab, Risperidone M-Tab

#35. Warfarin

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 76%

Number of Serious Reactions: 79,961

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 104,230

Therapeutic Class: Anticoagulant

Brand Names: Coumadin, Jantoven

#34. Lorazepam

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 77%

Number of Serious Reactions: 42,737

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 54,873

Therapeutic Class: Antianxiety

Brand Names: Ativan, Lorazepam Intensol

#33. Valsartan

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 77%

Number of Serious Reactions: 46,987

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 60,639

Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent

Brand Names: Diovan

#32. Pantoprazole

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 77%

Number of Serious Reactions: 48,736

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 62,968

Therapeutic Class: Gastric Acid Secretion Inhibitor

Brand Names: Protonix, Protonix Iv

#31. Oxycodone

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 77%

Number of Serious Reactions: 56,165

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 72,020

Therapeutic Class: Analgesic

Brand Names: Dazidox, Eth-Oxydose, Oxaydo, Oxycontin, Oxycontin Cr, Oxydose, Oxyfast, Oxy Ir, Roxicodone, Roxicodone Intensol, Apo-Oxycodone Cr, Co Oxycodone Cr, Oxycodone, Oxy-Ir, Oxyneo, Pms-Oxycodone

#30. Drospirenone And Ethinyl Estradiol

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 78%

Number of Serious Reactions: 31,921

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 40,426

Therapeutic Class: Monophasic Contraceptive Combination

Brand Names: Gianvi, Loryna, Nikki, Ocella, Syeda, Vestura, Yasmin, Yaz, Yaz 28, Zarah

#29. Citalopram

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 78%

Number of Serious Reactions: 42,147

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 53,752

Therapeutic Class: Antidepressant

Brand Names: Celexa

#28. Diclofenac

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 79%

Number of Serious Reactions: 27,921

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 35,286

Therapeutic Class: Central Nervous System Agent

Brand Names: Cambia, Cataflam, Voltaren, Voltaren-Xr, Zipsor, Zorvolex

#27. Conjugated Estrogens

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 79%

Number of Serious Reactions: 40,659

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 51,272

Therapeutic Class: Female Reproductive Agent

Brand Names: Premarin, Premarin Vaginal

#26. Olanzapine

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 80%

Number of Serious Reactions: 32,222

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 39,957

Therapeutic Class: Antipsychotic

Brand Names: Zyprexa, Zyprexa Zydis

#25. Diazepam

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 81%

Number of Serious Reactions: 31,794

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 38,978

Therapeutic Class: Anticonvulsant

Brand Names: Diastat, Diastat Pediatric

#24. Rivaroxaban

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 81%

Number of Serious Reactions: 33,317

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 41,114

Therapeutic Class: Anticoagulant

Brand Names: Xarelto

#23. Alendronate

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 82%

Number of Serious Reactions: 39,257

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 47,769

Therapeutic Class: Calcium Regulator

Brand Names: Fosamax

#22. Clopidogrel

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 82%

Number of Serious Reactions: 70,205

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 85,447

Therapeutic Class: Platelet Aggregation Inhibitor

Brand Names: Plavix

#21. Furosemide

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 82%

Number of Serious Reactions: 102,865

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 124,020

Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent

Brand Names: Furocot, Lasix

#20. Digoxin

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 83%

Number of Serious Reactions: 30,355

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 36,506

Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent

Brand Names: Digitek, Digox, Lanoxicaps, Lanoxin, Lanoxin Pediatric, Digitaline Nativelle

#19. Spironolactone

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 84%

Number of Serious Reactions: 28,871

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 34,336

Therapeutic Class: Cardiovascular Agent

Brand Names: Aldactone

#18. Allopurinol

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 84%

Number of Serious Reactions: 30,921

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 36,755

Therapeutic Class: Antigout

Brand Names: Aloprim

#17. Morphine

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 84%

Number of Serious Reactions: 37,986

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 44,906

Therapeutic Class: Analgesic

Brand Names: Avinza, Kadian, Kadian Er, Morphabond, Ms Contin, Msir, Oramorph Sr, Roxanol, Roxanol-T

#16. Ondansetron

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 85%

Number of Serious Reactions: 31,005

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 36,133

Therapeutic Class: Antiemetic

Brand Names: Zofran, Zofran Odt, Zuplenz

#15. Ramipril

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 85%

Number of Serious Reactions: 32,374

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 37,895

Therapeutic Class: Antihypertensive

Brand Names: Altace

#14. Rosiglitazone

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 85%

Number of Serious Reactions: 87,352

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 101,873

Therapeutic Class: Antidiabetic

Brand Names: Avandia

#13. Medroxyprogesterone

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 89%

Number of Serious Reactions: 34,018

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 38,079

Therapeutic Class: Endocrine-Metabolic Agent

Brand Names: Provera, Alti-Mpa

#12. Lenalidomide

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 89%

Number of Serious Reactions: 69,123

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 77,417

Therapeutic Class: Immune Modulator

Brand Names: Revlimid

#11. Methylprednisolone

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 90%

Number of Serious Reactions: 30,040

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 33,095

Therapeutic Class: Endocrine-Metabolic Agent

Brand Names: Medrol, Medrol Dosepak, Methylpred-Dp

#10. Metoclopramide

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 91%

Number of Serious Reactions: 32,757

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 35,623

Therapeutic Class: Antiemetic

Brand Names: Metozolv Odt, Reglan

#9. Infliximab

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 91%

Number of Serious Reactions: 68,167

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 74,738

Therapeutic Class: Immunological Agent

Brand Names: Remicade

#8. Tacrolimus

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 92%

Number of Serious Reactions: 27,964

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 30,262

Therapeutic Class: Antipsoriatic

Brand Names: Protopic

#7. Zoledronic Acid

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 93%

Number of Serious Reactions: 35,581

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 38,016

Therapeutic Class: Calcium Regulator

Brand Names: Reclast, Zometa

#6. Dexamethasone

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 93%

Number of Serious Reactions: 38,966

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 41,636

Therapeutic Class: Endocrine-Metabolic Agent

Brand Names: Baycadron Elixer, Decadron, Dekpak 13 Day Taperpak, Dexamethasone Intensol, Dexpak, Dexpak 10 Day Taperpak, Dexpak Jr, Zema-Pak

#5. Clozapine

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 95%

Number of Serious Reactions: 29,470

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 30,914

Therapeutic Class: Antipsychotic

Brand Names: Clozaril, Fazaclo, Versacloz

#4. Rituximab

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 96%

Number of Serious Reactions: 30,014

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 31,157

Therapeutic Class: Antineoplastic Agent

Brand Names: Rituxan

#3. Bevacizumab

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 96%

Number of Serious Reactions: 39,957

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 41,281

Therapeutic Class: Immunological Agent

Brand Names: Avastin

#2. Prednisolone

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 96%

Number of Serious Reactions: 42,323

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 43,817

Therapeutic Class: Endocrine-Metabolic Agent

Brand Names: Bubbli-Pred, Cotolone, Flo-Pred, Millipred, Millipred Dp, Orapred, Orapred Odt, Pediapred, Prelone, Veripred 20, Pms-Prednisolone

#1. Cyclophosphamide

Percent of Reactions That Were Serious: 97%

Number of Serious Reactions: 33,128

Total Number of Reported Reactions: 34,076

Therapeutic Class: Antineoplastic Agent

Brand Names: Cytoxan, Cytoxan Lyophilized

