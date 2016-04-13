Man charged in accident that killed Akron teen

17-year-old Patricia Powell, a student of Ellet High School in Akron was killed Sunday morning when a drunk driver struck her car from behind.

17-year-old Patricia Powell, a student of Ellet High School in Akron was killed Sunday morning when a drunk driver struck her car from behind.

Akron teen Patricia Powell was killed as she waited for a ride after the engine of her car overheated. Brokenhearted and in mourning, Patricia Powell's aunt Kerrie Flight speaks for the family of the 17 year-old who never got to celebrate Easter this year.

Akron teen Patricia Powell was killed as she waited for a ride after the engine of her car overheated. Brokenhearted and in mourning, Patricia Powell's aunt Kerrie Flight speaks for the family of the 17 year-old who never got to celebrate Easter this year.

A Tallmadge man has been charged in connection with last month's fatal crash in Akron that killed 17-year-old Patricia N. Powell.

Charles R. Queer Jr., 63, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to control, OVI and OVI- BAC.

Powell, of Briner Street in Akron, was eastbound on I-76, near the South Arlington St. exit when she pulled over due to car troubles.

She had her emergency flashers on when she was rear-ended by Queer's SUV.

Police say Queer's alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.

He'll be arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.