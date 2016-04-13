Man charged in accident that killed Akron teen - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man charged in accident that killed Akron teen

Patricia Powell (Source: Facebook) Patricia Powell (Source: Facebook)
Charles R. Queer Jr. (Source: Summit County Sheriff) Charles R. Queer Jr. (Source: Summit County Sheriff)

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

A Tallmadge man has been charged in connection with last month's fatal crash in Akron that killed 17-year-old Patricia N. Powell.

Charles R. Queer Jr., 63, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to control, OVI and OVI- BAC.

Powell, of Briner Street in Akron, was eastbound on I-76, near the South Arlington St. exit when she pulled over due to car troubles. 

She had her emergency flashers on when she was rear-ended by Queer's SUV. 

Police say Queer's alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.

He'll be arraigned in court Thursday morning. 

