Inmate found dead in cell - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Inmate found dead in cell

Antonio Daniels (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office) Antonio Daniels (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

The death of a Summit County jail inmate is under investigation.

Authorities say Antonio Daniels was found unresponsive in his cell by a deputy Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

The deputy called for medical assistance and immediately tried to resuscitate him.

After being rushed to Akron General Hospital Daniels was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.

