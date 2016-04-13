Inmate found dead in cell

The death of a Summit County jail inmate is under investigation.

Authorities say Antonio Daniels was found unresponsive in his cell by a deputy Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

The deputy called for medical assistance and immediately tried to resuscitate him.

After being rushed to Akron General Hospital Daniels was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.