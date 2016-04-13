Tutor accused of inappropriate conduct with student arraigned

A high school tutor accused of inappropriate conduct with a female student was arraigned in court Friday.

Tyler Merkle pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual battery. His bond is set at $50,000.

Chardon High School officials released this statement when they were notified of the allegations earlier this year:

"The Geauga County Prosecutor's Office has communicated with Chardon Local Schools that there is now an ongoing investigation regarding a part-time staff member. The high-school tutor has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The school said they are working with law enforcement. (Earlier this year) the school was notified that Geauga County Sheriff's Deputies intended to question the staff member to follow up on allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a female student. Officials with the GCSO couldn't go into much detail, but said there was more than one allegations of inappropriate conduct with a female student."

School officials said they did a background check on Merkle in 2012 and there was nothing on it that would have precluded employment.

