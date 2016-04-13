Another drug dealer arrested in overdose death

The investigation into the death Jacob Castro-White has led to the arrest of a convicted drug dealer.

According to the Lorain County Coroner Jacob Castro-White, 23, overdosed on Fentynal on March 7.

Police say the Fentynal came from Russell "Red" Davis of 1832 Garden Ave.

Davis, who has drug convictions from 1996 and 2003, was arrested on April 13. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs.

Davis' arrest is part of the Lorain Police Department's continued commitment pursue those who prey, for profit, on those who suffer from addiction.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.