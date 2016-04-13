Week-long job fair, Hilton Cleveland Downtown

The Hilton Cleveland Downtown is holding a week long job fair at the FirstMerit Convention Center where job seekers will interview for a chance to get a job at the new hotel opening June 1.

All available positions are posted online at www.HiltonClevelandJobs.com. Those interested are encouraged to apply online for a desired position before attending the job fair to expedite the open-call process.

Candidates must arrive interview-ready with resumes in hand.

Individuals should take note of the position they are interested in and attend on that designated day.

WHEN:

Monday, April 11th

Front Desk | Concierge | Reservations | Finance | Sales | Security

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12th and Thursday, April 14th

Engineering | Housekeeping

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13th and Friday, April 15th

Food & Beverage | Culinary | Stewarding | Banquets

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 16th

All departments

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

