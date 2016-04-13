Mom, grandma in court after son, 16, OD's on heroin

Frye was found at this Super 8 hotel in Green on Wednesday. (Source: WOIO)

Three of four people charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old Andrew Frye appeared in court Wednesday.

A judge set bond for Frye's mother Heather Frye and his grandmother Brenda Frye, at $500,000 each. Both are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Andrew died of a drug overdose on April 6 at the Super 8 Motel in Green. He had spent the night there, doing heroin, with his mom and her friend Jessica Irons.

Prosecutors say Heather is also charged with child endangering, while Brenda is faces additional charges of corrupting another with drugs and trafficking heroin.

Irons is charged with tampering with evidence and drug possession. Her bond was set at $30,000.

Donald Callaghan, a friend of Brenda's, has been charged with drug possession.

Police say at the time of his death, Andrew's great aunt had custody of him.

The Summit County Sheriff's Department is handling investigation.

