Man who kidnapped son years ago is sentenced

The latest on the case of a missing child in Alabama who was found 13 years later in Ohio (all times local):

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The Latest, missing child: Mother, son have been in contact

Bobby Hernandez waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.The 53-year-old Alabama dad is accused of kidnapping his son as a toddler.

A Cleveland man has been indicted on multiple charges relating to the 2002 kidnapping of his then 5-year-old son, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty announced Tuesday.

The Cleveland man convicted of kidnapping his son in 2002 was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday.

'My father was there, that's all I ever needed,' kidnapped son speaks at father's sentencing

Did 18-year-old Julian Hernandez try to change his record to conceal his father’s crime?

Bobby Hernandez came into a packed courtroom admitting that in 2002 he kidnapped his son in Alabama and fled with the boy to Cleveland.

He created a new identity for them and lived a quiet life for the next 13 years.

A mystery of the case is that authorities were alerted to the case by Hernandez son when he told a guidance counselor he was a kidnapping victim.

It was never revealed how or why the boy knew or made the statement, but it led him, his father and his mother to court.

Hernandez faced up to 54 years, as little as 3.

The boy spoke haltingly, holding back tears, telling Judge Cassandra Collier Williams, "I don't know what else to say except not to send my father to jail, because everyone wants to talk about all the bad things he's done, doesn't think it's impossible to forgive someone for something like this."

Julian Hernandez: I just want to be a normal 18-year-old

But there was a second side to the story, a strong side.

Noted attorney Gloria Allred recited from a letter written by the boy’s mother, "With every passing hour it became clear that Julian was not coming home. As the weeks went by I felt completely and utterly alone, as if I had no help or no hope in finding my child."

Judge Williams weighed all she heard and background she read. In all 15 counts.

She gave Hernandez a variety of three-and-four year terms, but merged them into a single four-year sentence.

Afterwards both sides seemed satisfied.

He faces additional charges in Alabama.

