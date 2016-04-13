Man who kidnapped son years ago is sentenced - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man who kidnapped son years ago is sentenced

Bobby Hernandez sentenced to 4 years in prison. (Source: WOIO) Bobby Hernandez sentenced to 4 years in prison. (Source: WOIO)
Julian Hernandez in court at his father's sentencing. (Source: WOIO) Julian Hernandez in court at his father's sentencing. (Source: WOIO)
Famed Attorney Gloria Allred in court at Bobby Hernandez sentencing. (Source: WOIO) Famed Attorney Gloria Allred in court at Bobby Hernandez sentencing. (Source: WOIO)
Bobby Hernandez's fiancee in court. (Source: WOIO) Bobby Hernandez's fiancee in court. (Source: WOIO)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Bobby Hernandez came into a packed courtroom admitting that in 2002 he kidnapped his son in Alabama and fled with the boy to Cleveland. 

He created a new identity for them and lived a quiet life for the next 13 years. 

A mystery of the case is that authorities were alerted to the case by Hernandez son when he told a guidance counselor he was a kidnapping victim.

It was never revealed how or why the boy knew or made the statement, but it led him, his father and his mother to court. 

Hernandez faced up to 54 years, as little as 3. 

The boy spoke haltingly, holding back tears, telling Judge Cassandra Collier Williams, "I don't know what else to say except not to send my father to jail, because everyone wants to talk about all the bad things he's done, doesn't think it's impossible to forgive someone for something like this."

Julian Hernandez: I just want to be a normal 18-year-old

But there was a second side to the story, a strong side. 

Noted attorney Gloria Allred recited from a letter written by the boy’s mother, "With every passing hour it became clear that Julian was not coming home.  As the weeks went by I felt completely and utterly alone, as if I had no help or no hope in finding my child."

Judge Williams weighed all she heard and background she read. In all 15 counts. 

She gave Hernandez a variety of three-and-four year terms, but merged them into a single four-year sentence. 

Afterwards both sides seemed satisfied. 

He faces additional charges in Alabama.

 Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly