TSA Line Crisis

There are growing concerns about security lines at airports, as the summer travel season gets closer. Checkpoint lines are getting twice as long, at some airports around the country.

Extremely long TSA lines and wait times, hitting up to 90-minutes, caused spring break chaos this year. American Airlines says, in just one week last month, nearly 68-hundred passengers, missed their flights, because of long security lines. Major airports across the country told CBS news, they've seen their security wait times, swell.

So how did we get here? The number of fliers, is way up. The TSA has shifted its focus at checkpoints, to enhanced screening and the number of screeners, is actually capped by congress. The TSA administration says, he might have to ask for more bodies.

Check your security wait times here.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.