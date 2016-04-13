Dominic Mancuso Editorial: The Avenue at Tower City

The Avenue at Tower City faces a bright future with its purchase by Dan Gilbert. (Source: WOIO)

Twenty-six years ago, Forest City Enterprises transformed Terminal Tower into a shoppers’ paradise...they called it The Avenue at Tower City. It became a bustling retail district in the old train terminal.

But it didn’t take long for the shopping center to derail. High-brow boutiques like Barney’s of New York, Versace and Gucci were among the first to bail when sales didn’t meet expectations. Then Dillard's, the anchor store, made its exit.

Today, all but a handful of restaurants and national retailers remain leaving behind a collection of largely low-end shops, kiosks and empty storefronts. Heck, even McDonald's recently pulled out.

Kudos to Forest City for keeping The Avenue afloat under challenging economic conditions. But an even bigger tip of the hat goes to Dan Gilbert whose company purchased The Avenue in a $56 million deal.

The owner of the Cavs and the casino won’t say how he plans to restore what was once a city gem. With downtown’s population projected to grow to over 20,000 in the next few years, it’s only fitting that residents, along with downtown workers and visitors, have a first-rate place to shop. Based on his track record, we think Dan Gilbert is just the man to do it.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

