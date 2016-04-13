Some GOP members fear coming to Cleveland

Kyle Baughman wants people from all political walks to come to Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Talk of riots at the RNC has some high-profile Republicans considering skipping the event.

That has us asking questions. Are Clevelanders also afraid of a possible melee this summer? Our Harry Boomer hit the streets to get your answers.

It's looking more and more like the GOP is heading for a contested convention.

Last month, Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump said he if he's still on top, but doesn't get the Republican party's nomination, there could be trouble here in Cleveland.

Donald Trump is not happy that some in his party are trying to block his nomination to be president.

As you've already heard, he predicts possible riots. Jeb Bush says he's going to be a no-show. New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte says she has work to do back in her district.

Folks here, including Janice Marino, are bothered by notion that there will be a melee or riots.

"I think it's silly, in my opinion," Marino said.

So they should come here despite the concerns?

"Yeah, I do," she replied.

Kyle Baughman is all in when it comes to Cleveland. He says there will be no rioting.

"I think Cleveland will do a good job in keeping us all safe," he said.

That seems to be the consensus of the folks Cleveland 19 News talked with downtown.

"I would like to think everyone would feel good coming here," Baughman said. "Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarians. So, I hope they do come because it's good to show Cleveland support, because it's a great city."

"I think it will be a safe environment. The police are preparing for it. So it should be okay," says Jackie Bachelor.

Playing politics is what politicians do. Bachelor sees it this way.

"I think it's more that person, not Cleveland," Bachelor said. "Personal problem? Yeah."

Street musician Teddy Ted is among the most listened-to people in downtown.

"I really feel that by them saying that, they're doing themselves an injustice because Cleveland is really not about that," he said. "If we have any protests,

it will be peaceful protests."

Martin Miller is using the escape route to steer clear of all the GOP/RNC hoopla.

"I took vacation that week," Miller said. "Not out of fear, just because it's going to be a pain in the you-know-what to be around here. Why should I?"

What does Miller think of people staying home instead of coming to Cleveland for the convention?

"Oh, I think that's kind of cowardly," he said.

Party leadership is urging some candidates with tight contests to concentrate on their individual races, hoping to stem a flip in the U.S. Senate and projected losses of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

