Solon business helps ex-cons go from prison to work

A Solon business leader is encouraging others to hire ex-convicts ahead of the first annual Northeast Ohio Re-Entry Business Summit to be held Friday.

The summit will bring together leaders and about 300 businesses to discuss the benefits of hiring citizens who are re-entering the workforce after imprisonment.

Steve Miller is the CEO of Millwood Inc. located in Solon. He says that his company routinely hires ex-convicts and it's part of an ongoing initiative.

"Issues come with life and it doesn't matter where you come from," said Miller.

Miller will speak at the summit hosted by private and public leaders at the Cleveland Convention Center. He says he wants to encourage other leaders to consider hiring those re-entering the workforce.

"That summit is going to bring more awareness to other employers so that they can do exactly what we're doing in providing the opportunities that the guys need. It's a win-win relationship," said Miller.

After Jason Hidey was released from prison in 2008, he says he applied to more than 20 businesses, but he couldn't find a job.

"They don't trust you -- they worry about you," said Hidey.

That changed when he was hired to work at the Millwood factory in Solon.

"I've worked a lot of places and some places, you're just like a machine standing there. At Millwood it's not like that. It's like family," said Hidey.

Hidey says he believes that the summit is progress for so many others still struggling to find work.

"I think it's a good thing and it will help people from circling and going back in," said Hidey.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.