Local Bluesman is face behind 'RNC Riot' T-shirts

There's a new T-shirt available. On it are the dates for the Republican National Convention.

It also reads: "Greetings from Cleveland," and "It's Gonna Be a A Riot." Local bluesman Colin Dussault is the designer.

Many know him as the frontman for band, The Colin Dussault's Blues Project. But now he's added design to his repertoire.

"I jotted down some sketches. Before I knew it, I had a design, posted it on Facebook and within in 45 minutes I had probably 20 or 30 sales," he said.

Dussault says his muse was this election cycle and the upcoming Republican National Convention.

"It's basically just like an old postcard, a vintage postcard, greetings from Cleveland and it's gonna be a riot," Dussault said. "I was just thinking about the threats of a riot, images on TV of Chicago, the I-X Center. It's gonna be a riot is a double entendre. Oh, what did you do last night, we went to the gig, It's gonna be a riot."

Cleveland is expecting more than 50,000 people to visit during the RNC. Dussault says he wasn't trying to create controversy and says he's praying for a peaceful RNC. The T-shirt is a talker and is getting traction on social media.

"I'll say for every two to three people that are not happy with it, there's 15 or 20 that are buying it," he said.

In the last three weeks, he's taken hundreds of orders from all over the country and even made a little profit. At $22 a piece, the T-shirts are so popular, he's got a helping hand from Robbie the Roadie.

"Business is very, very good, we just keep rocking and a rolling," said Robbie.

Dussault knows he has a hit on his hands, but it's not enough to actually lure him into politics, yet.

Would he to go the RNC and sell his shirts if he could?

"Oh, I would definitely do that," said Dussault.

So for now, he's striking while the iron is hot with no plans to quit his main gig.

"Everyday that I get to play is a great day. I don't sit and lament and think five years from now, it's just do what we do and if you do it well and with pride and if you put your heart into it then people respond," he said.

Cleveland 19 reached out to the RNC for a response about the T-shirt but did not hear back.

You can view Dussualt's shirt here.

