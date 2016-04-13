Zach Ramsey pleads guilty to six felonies

Cleveland 19 is still asking questions about 23-year-old Zach Ramsey.

He confessed to our Scott Taylor last year on camera about having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl from Brooklyn, Ohio, who went missing. After a nationwide search she was found 23 days later in a man's home in Missouri.

That man is charged in her disappearance and Ramsey just pleaded guilty to six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

"We did have a relationship at one point but it was very brief," Ramsey said last December. "I realized I was too old and I was doing something wrong so I just basically ended it, so it was just wrong, so I stopped."

Cleveland 19 passed Ramsey's video confession over to the police.

"It feels kind a good he has admitted what he did but it doesn't justify what he has done," the teen's mom, Linda Chalfant said.

Ramsey will be at the Justice Center later this month for sentencing. He faces up to 18 months in jail for each of the six counts. Cleveland 19 is asking what type of sentence could he get and we're hearing he might just receive probation.

Chalfant said her daughter isn't pleased with the thought of a light sentence.

"She is pretty sick over the fact that he might only get probation," Chalfant said.

Mom wants to know why a man who commits six felonies would get probation?

The teen's family might start a petition to show Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John Sutula the community wants Zach Ramsey locked up.

"I think they need the judge to know this was a snowball effect," Chalfant said. "That he started it and it needs to be taken care of before he does it to somebody else."

This family won't stop asking questions and neither will Cleveland 19.

