New tobacco law to hit Cleveland Thursday

The age requirement to purchase tobacco will climb to 21 on Thursday in Cleveland. (Source: Associated Press)

A new law goes into effect Thursday. If you own a business and sell tobacco products, the minimum age will be 21, not 18. That will be the new lawful standard in Cleveland.

"I know a lot of kids in high school smoke and I know a lot of them, as soon as you turn 18, you get a pack of cigarettes," said Katie Collins.

"The earlier you start smoking the more likely you are to be addicted into your forties, fifties, sixties ans I'd love to say seventies, but, you're probably

dead by then," explained former Cleveland City Councilman Joe Cimperman.

Cimperman pushed the new law, which he says will help save lives by preventing adolescents and young adults from lighting up in the first place.

But how will this new law be enforced? We got the answer. Cimperman says, just like the law that's been on the books for years, violators will risk losing their license if they sell to underage buyers.

"People under the age go in there and they're working with the department of health and Cleveland Police and they try to buy it and if they can, a ticket is issued," said Cimperman.

Businesses that don't comply could face 30 days in jail and/or a $250 fine. Break the law again and you could get 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Repeat offenders could have their licenses taken away.

"We think it's worth it because we believe in the lives of the people in Cleveland," said Cimperman.

