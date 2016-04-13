Horseshoe Casino chips will become worthless

In just a few weeks, the Horseshoe Casino will be re-named the JACK Casino, and with the new name comes quite a few changes. But we wanted to know what would happen to the old Horseshoe Casino chips you may have taken home.

If you look closely at the current chips, they all say Horseshoe Cleveland Ohio. If a casino gets new chips, a lot of times the old ones are only worth the plastic they're printed on after a while. We got a hold of the casino media relations people and were told yes, they are getting all new chips.

We asked about the old chips and were told they must be played by the time they make the change over in early June. If you don't play them by then, you will have 90 days to exchange them at the casino, otherwise, yes they will be worthless.

They assured us they will be doing plenty notifications through print media, in-house signage and emails before the changeover.

