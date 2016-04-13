Former Browns player Reggie Rucker claims concussions may have led to stealing

New study reports more than 40 percent of retired NFL players showed signs of brain injury. (Source: AP)

Former Cleveland Browns player Reggie Rucker claims concussions may have led to him steal from his own charity. Rucker pleaded guilty to taking money from the Peacemakers Alliance and using it to gamble and pay off personal expenses.

Cleveland 19 is asking -- is it possible concussions could cause this type of behavior?

According to scientific studies on football players and concussions, there is still a lot of research needed to answer that question.

In Reggie Rucker's case, a judge will decide whether he believes that defense.

Back in December, Reggie Rucker described to us the symptoms he's been feeling that he believes developed from several concussions he suffered while playing NFL football.

“As I was driving, some kind of disorientation came over me and it came from my head and it scared the heck out of me. I said, I don't think that's normal,” Rucker said.

In a recent letter, Rucker says he "unequivocally accepts responsibility" for stealing from his own non-profit.

But Rucker also believes brain injuries from concussions may have led to his behavior.

Cleveland 19 looked into the symptoms of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE.

The brain degeneration can cause memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulsive behavior, aggression, depression, and eventually, progressive dementia, according to Boston University CTE Center.

Rucker described some of those symptoms to us in December.

“All of the things that happen to us," he said. "The medications you have to take, you can't sleep, you got anger issues. You've got memory issues. You have a history of all of these people dying before they should die."

Rucker is part of a National Institute of Health study that's looking into traumatic brain injuries suffered by NFL football players.

We asked Dr. Harkeet Sandhu of The Center of Orthopedics to weigh in on Rucker's defense.

He says concussions can cause abnormal behavior and it's possible it could be a secondary cause to crimes like gambling and stealing.

But in Rucker's case, Dr. Sandhu says it wouldn't justify him stealing because it happened over several years and this wasn't just a "one time" incident.

A new study by the American Academy of Neurology just released found more than 40 percent of retired NFL football players had signs of brain injury.

The judge postponed Rucker's sentencing to July, after he takes a concussion test.

He faces 21 months to 27 months in a federal prison for stealing around $100,000.

